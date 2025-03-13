Snowflake's Meltdown Is Here - Mixed Performance Triggers Uncertain Investment Thesis
Summary
- Snowflake's selloff has occurred as expected, signaling the bursting AI bubble and the end of its unsustainable upward momentum.
- Despite the supposedly robust FY2025 top-line growth and multi-year backlog expansion, we are already seeing mixed bottom-line performance and deteriorating balance sheet health.
- This is on top of the potentially elongated sales cycle, as competition also heats up in the data analytics market across numerous enterprise software vendors.
- Combined with SNOW's overly expensive valuations, higher short interest volume on a YoY basis, and increasingly fearful stock market environment, we believe that there is no margin of safety here.
- We shall further discuss why investors should not buy this dip.
I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.
