The US stock market keeps sliding down fast and almost vertically. The S&P 500 (SPY), only a moderately bad day away from entering correction territory, has sunk by 8% or more from the prior peak at the fastest rate
Microsoft: A Tactical Approach To Buying Ahead Of A Potential Rally
Summary
- The S&P 500 is nearing correction territory, marking its fastest decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
- Microsoft has underperformed, falling 18% from its highs last July, surpassing the declines of both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
- While Microsoft could suffer from the tariff crisis and potential recession ahead, the business model is resilient and well-balanced, and valuations are finally more de-risked now.
- I present a tactical approach to buying Microsoft ahead of an eventual rally, while protecting the downside against a sizable selloff.
