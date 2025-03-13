FENI: A Developed Market ETF With Good Performance

Ploutos Investing
7.05K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • FENI is an actively managed ETF investing in large-cap developed market stocks with a lower expense ratio than EFA and low concentration risk.
  • FENI has outperformed the MSCI EAFE Index over the past decade, achieving higher total returns through a systematic, multifactor approach.
  • Despite strong returns, FENI's lower technology sector exposure may limit performance in tech-driven market rallies compared to EFG.
  • Investors should consider currency risk and alternative funds like EFG for different market conditions and sector exposures.

Teamwork with earth map technology abstract in Tokyo

MarsYu

ETF Overview

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap developed market stocks. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.29%. This is lower than the 0.32% expense ratio of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing
7.05K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FENI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FENI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FENI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News