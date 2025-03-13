Expect Continued Evolution In The Sustainable Investment Market

Summary

  • Sustainable finance remained significant in 2024, with $1.5 trillion of issuance in sustainable bonds & loans, and the sustainable fund market exceeding $3 trillion.
  • AI is a double-edged sword, optimising energy efficiency while increasing power demand and impacting sustainable investment portfolios.
  • Renewables will surpass coal in 2025, driven by rapid solar PV & EV growth, but uneven adoption across regions remains a challenge.

By Stephanie Maier, Global Head of Sustainable Investment, FTSE Russell | Henry Morrison-Jones, CFA, Manager, Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell

2024 looked to be a challenging year for sustainable investment (SI), with many headline writers predicting the demise of

