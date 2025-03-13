For the last few days, I have been analyzing some of the more popular value ETFs nowadays. Today we're going to focus on a broader ETF that covers a wide variety of stocks and sectors, the Vanguard Total Stock
VTI: Valuations Are Reaching Extremes
Summary
- I'm not a permabear, far from it, for the first time in my almost 20 years-long investment career, I'm ringing the alarm bells.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF is widely diversified by holding 3,615 stocks and the ETF has a small expense ratio of just 0.03%, but its valuations are stretched.
- VTI's P/E ratio near 30 suggests overvaluation; a return to historical averages could hurt future performance.
- Investors should consider reducing exposure to expensive market segments and set aside cash for future opportunities amid potential bear markets.
