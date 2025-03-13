Advanced Flower Capital Has A Solid Dividend And A Lot Of Near-Term Growth Opportunities

Doodad Capital
74 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Advanced Flower Capital is a REIT specializing in loans to state-licensed cannabis operators, offering a strong dividend yield of ~15.5%.
  • The cannabis market is growing, with 41 states legalizing medical cannabis and 24 states legalizing recreational use, projecting $100B in future annual sales.
  • Using a conservative Dividend Discount Model, AFCG's per share value is estimated at $10.79, indicating a 28.42% increase from the current price, making it an attractive investment.

Close-up of natural pattern on cannabis leaf

Morsa Images

Introduction

Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides a variety of loans and loan services across the commercial real estate market. It offers origination and structuring of loans ranging from $10 to $100 million, and it

This article was written by

Doodad Capital
74 Followers
I am a young individual investor specializing in finding and analyzing deep value and growth opportunities. I focus primarily on event or news driven research with a large emphasis on fundamental analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: We are not registered investment, tax or legal advisors or brokers and therefore cannot promise or guarantee any financial returns from our opinions on this page or site. The content of this article is based on our own personal thoughts and research and you should do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions. This article may be structured as such, but it is not financial or investment advice. While we do make our best effort to ensure that all information in our articles is accurate and up to date, occasionally unintended errors or misprints may occur. One or more contributors to this article may have personal positions in equities mentioned in either the past, present or possibly future. Remember that all investments in the market face the risk of going to $0. The contributors of this article have no business or personal relationship with any company mentioned in the above article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AFCG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AFCG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFCG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News