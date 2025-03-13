Nvidia, DeepSeek And The Evolution Of AI

Mar. 13, 2025 2:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.11K Followers
(30min)

Summary

  • Since the launch of ChatGPT, artificial intelligence has moved from being a niche technology to becoming the epicenter of innovation, driving growth in semiconductors, reshaping global industries, and even redefining economic productivity.
  • Every large company and a lot of small companies too, they've recognized that being a leader in this next wave of technology, this generative AI era, it's of existential importance.
  • Export restrictions have become extremely relevant for the semiconductor industry overall.

Deepseek and Open Ai Chat GPT artificial intelligence applications on an Apple iPhone Smartphone. Mobile phone on a white wooden table with copy space for text

By Jamie Zakalik

How are market assumptions about AI shaping investor sentiment, and what do advancements like DeepSeek mean for the future of semiconductors and global innovation?

Transcript

Anu Rajakumar: Since the launch of ChatGPT, artificial intelligence has moved from being

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.11K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEEPSEEK--
Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co., Ltd.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News