As markets plunge, bears emerge from the woods while bulls retreat to their pens. To use an analogy that suits my European perspective, I’d say: “It’s November, and the bullfight is over;” even though we are already in March.
SKYY: Cloud Computing Isn't Going Away
Summary
- SKYY has better performance and higher standard deviation than its competitors, but in my view, a well-balanced allocation of holdings.
- Pessimism prevails as the SKYY ETF plunges nearly 20% from its highs.
- The ETF price returns to the 200-day moving average, indicating a potential bottom zone. RSI and volume analysis seem to confirm.
- SKYY appears to have a negative ERP overall, similar to the tech sector, making a strong ETF recovery fundamentally unlikely.
- The same applies to the forward earnings yield: while it is a relatively new phenomenon in recent decades, it is not unprecedented. In my view, demand for U.S. equities could overlook this factor.
