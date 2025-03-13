Europe - A Bright Spot Amid Market Uncertainty

Russell Investments
Summary

  • European equities have outperformed U.S. equities since the start of 2025.
  • Increased bank lending, easing inflation and a boost to the German economy are some of the key reasons behind this.
  • The escalating trade war with the U.S. could derail some of this progress, but for now, we’re cautiously optimistic on Europe.

News headlines this week have been dominated by recession fears in the U.S., with the S&P 500 and the Magnificent 7 shedding value. Yet, amid this rising uncertainty, a positive story is emerging - the performance of European markets.

