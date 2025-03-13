News headlines this week have been dominated by recession fears in the U.S., with the S&P 500 and the Magnificent 7 shedding value. Yet, amid this rising uncertainty, a positive story is emerging - the performance of European markets.
Europe - A Bright Spot Amid Market Uncertainty
Summary
- European equities have outperformed U.S. equities since the start of 2025.
- Increased bank lending, easing inflation and a boost to the German economy are some of the key reasons behind this.
- The escalating trade war with the U.S. could derail some of this progress, but for now, we’re cautiously optimistic on Europe.
