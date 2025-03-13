James Carville, Bill Clinton’s political advisor, famously said that if there was reincarnation, he wanted to come back as the bond market. Because then you could tell governments what to do. By this, he was referring to the bond market’s immense power to discipline
The Trump Stock Market Slump
Summary
- Over the past two weeks, the market has lost some 10 percent in value, more than wiping out the gains it made since election day. Rather than the Trump bump that we got in the first administration, it looks like we are getting a Trump stock market slump.
- If there is one thing that might force Trump to dial back his unorthodox and radical economic policymaking approach, it is further stock market hemorrhaging.
- One reason to think that the market has much further to fall if Trump fails to remove the economic policy uncertainty is that market valuations still remain very stretched.
Desmond Lachman joined AEI after serving as a managing director and chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney. He previously served as deputy director in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Policy Development and Review Department and was active in staff formulation of IMF policies. Mr. Lachman has written extensively on the global economic crisis, the U.S. housing market bust, the U.S. dollar, and the strains in the euro area. At AEI, Mr. Lachman is focused on the global macroeconomy, global currency issues, and the multilateral lending agencies.