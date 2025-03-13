Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending: The Market Has Started To Recognize Value, Here Is How To Play It
Summary
- My thesis on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has started to play out nicely. NCDL has managed to register a decent alpha right in the moment when the BDC has been subject to elevated volatility.
- Considering the Q4 2024 report and the current BDC market environment, I remain long on NCDL.
- Yet, the long-term return prospects have weakened a bit.
- In this article, I discuss NCDL's financials and share my views on NCDL's future return potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KBDC, ARCC, MSDL, ARCC, FDUS, NCDL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.