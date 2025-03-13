Economic Vitals Stay Strong Amid Trade Dustup

Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions partner providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Since 1936, Russell Investments has been building a legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, working every day to improve people’s financial security. The firm has US$331 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2024) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 17 cities around the world.