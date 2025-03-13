Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as core inflation in the United States came in below consensus expectations and news of a possible 30-day truce in the Russia-Ukraine war emerged. Big tech stocks also recovered after flirting with bear-market territory earlier this
Economic Vitals Stay Strong Amid Trade Dustup
Summary
- Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as core inflation in the United States came in below consensus expectations and news of a possible 30-day truce in the Russia-Ukraine war emerged.
- Extreme trade policy uncertainty continues to be a theme investors are grappling with.
- Trade policy remains a key risk to the inflation outlook, although it's too early to see a material impact in February's report.
- While there's no guarantee we are at a market bottom right now, it's important to remember that moments of uncertainty and risk aversion in markets are often periods that ultimately reward long-term investors for sticking to their strategic plan.
