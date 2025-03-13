Economic Vitals Stay Strong Amid Trade Dustup

Russell Investments
Summary

  • Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as core inflation in the United States came in below consensus expectations and news of a possible 30-day truce in the Russia-Ukraine war emerged.
  • Extreme trade policy uncertainty continues to be a theme investors are grappling with.
  • Trade policy remains a key risk to the inflation outlook, although it's too early to see a material impact in February's report.
  • While there's no guarantee we are at a market bottom right now, it's important to remember that moments of uncertainty and risk aversion in markets are often periods that ultimately reward long-term investors for sticking to their strategic plan.

Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as core inflation in the United States came in below consensus expectations and news of a possible 30-day truce in the Russia-Ukraine war emerged. Big tech stocks also recovered after flirting with bear-market territory earlier this

Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions partner providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Since 1936, Russell Investments has been building a legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, working every day to improve people’s financial security. The firm has US$331 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2024) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 17 cities around the world.

