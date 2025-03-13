Oracle: Continues To Achieve Remarkable Growth Even Without Pulling The Stargate Lever

Vinay Utham, CFA
Summary

  • Oracle's Q3 results missed both revenue and EPS estimates, but strong RPO growth and OCI demand indicate robust long-term potential, even without Stargate contracts.
  • Management's FY26 and FY27 revenue growth targets are 15% and 20%, respectively, supported by easing capacity constraints and efficient Capex management.
  • Oracle's partnerships with hyperscalers and cybersecurity firms remain strong, and the company's disciplined expense management enhances its growth outlook.
  • Despite short-term momentum challenges, I maintain a BUY rating on Oracle, recommending dollar cost averaging to build a position amid economic uncertainties.

Investment Thesis

The last time I wrote about Oracle Corp (ORCL), back in December 2024, I analysed the company’s second quarter earnings report and investigated whether the uncharacteristic miss on the top- and bottom-lines

This article was written by

Vinay Utham, CFA
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

