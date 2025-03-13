I last discussed this company on December 31, 2024, in an article emphasizing its new drone technology. At that time, I recommended a buy for aggressive growth investors after acknowledging the risks of investing in
Positioning For Success: How Axon Enterprise's Market Leadership Appeals To Aggressive Growth Investors
Summary
- Local governments are expected to increase spending on public safety in 2025, particularly on AI and emerging technologies, which benefits Axon.
- Axon is a dominant player in the public safety market, with a strong lead in body cams and CEDs (TASERs) and is building a robust ecosystem of integrated solutions.
- The company reported strong fourth-quarter 2024 results, indicating a healthy business and future potential revenue streams.
- The stock's valuation is elevated but its high-growth potential, especially in its subscription-based cloud services, may justify its premium valuation.
- Axon Enterprise is a buy for aggressive growth investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.