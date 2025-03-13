We know that many of our clients are concerned about the recent sharp drop in the stock markets in both Canada and the US. The last six weeks have seen the most precipitous slide in prices in the
Staying The Course: Why We Don't Sell In Down Markets
Summary
- The last six weeks have seen the most precipitous slide in prices in the past few years, and it is far from clear what will happen next.
- Bonds are up a small amount, helping to combat the volatility in equities, as they are supposed to do.
- Company profits for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 were very strong, and although we are seeing some caution in company forecasts, most economists are not betting on a recession at this point.
- Our view is that everything connected with cryptocurrencies is highly speculative and subject to very rapid depreciation in value. However, the great majority of public companies are priced rationally at the moment.
- We know the companies that we own very well, and we expect that all of them will weather the storm, albeit with some battering and bruising along the way.
David Baskin & Barry Schwartz are the lead Portfolio Managers at Baskin Financial Services in Toronto, Canada. David and Barry appear frequently on national television and radio and are quoted widely in the press.