Amid the backdrop of a newly announced 'Strategic Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Reserve' from the White House, lawsuit dismissals across the digital asset industry, and - perhaps most importantly - the
Solana's 'Memecoin' Ride Is Over
Summary
- The regulatory environment for cryptocurrency in the U.S. is favorable, but prices have stagnated, suggesting a shift towards fundamentals over hype.
- Memecoins are struggling. Solana's memecoin-driven growth seemingly peaked, and the network is now facing declining daily active addresses and transaction fees.
- Solana's stablecoin supply has surged since the start of 2024, but transfer volume share is declining, indicating a need for new applications to sustain growth.
- Despite Solana's strong prior performance and low valuation, I'm downgrading SOL to 'hold' until I see stablecoin transfer share growth return.
