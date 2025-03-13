Archer Aviation: It's The Perfect Time To Buy

HedgeMix
2.37K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Archer Aviation is starting production of its Midnight air taxi, targeting 10 aircraft in FY25, with Abu Dhabi Aviation as its first customer.
  • ACHR is poised to capitalize on key aviation trends: accessibility, autonomy, and electric technology, focusing on civilian, defense, and AI-driven flight control systems.
  • Strategic partnership with Anduril aims to develop cost-effective hybrid-propulsion VTOL aircraft for defense, targeting the US Department of Defense, and leveraging AI and existing supply chains.
  • I rate ACHR as a Buy with a target price of $11, driven by its innovative approach and significant market opportunities in both civilian and military aviation sectors.

Aerial flying over Paris France in helicopter

Nisian Hughes

Authored by Garvit Bhandari

Investment Summary

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is a company developing aircraft for civilian and military applications. The company is now starting production of its Midnight aircraft for civilian applications at its facility in Covington, GA.

This article was written by

HedgeMix
2.37K Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by the team at HedgeMix. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, we often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.Associated with SA analyst Garvit Bhandari.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News