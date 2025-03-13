Onto Innovation: Explosive Growth, But No Bargain

Hong Chew Eu
1.1K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Onto achieved a 15% CAGR in revenue and a 60% CAGR in profit from 2020 to 2024, driven by cost controls and low effective tax rates.
  • Onto is financially sound with high cash reserves, minimal debt, and a low reinvestment rate, though it lags peers in return on capital and EBIT margin.
  • Despite strong financial health and growth potential, Onto's stock is fully priced, with its valuation closely aligned with intrinsic value estimates.

Machine checking silicon wafers in clean room laboratory, close up

Monty Rakusen

Investment thesis

From 2020 to 2024, Onto Innovation Inc.’s (NYSE:ONTO) revenue grew at a 15% CAGR, while profit after tax surged at an even faster 60% CAGR. This was largely due to strong cost controls and low effective tax rates. It

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
1.1K Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News