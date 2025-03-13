Broadcom: Why I Am Buying The AI Sector Meltdown

Summary

  • AI stocks, including Broadcom, have faced selling pressure, but the AI sector remains insulated from trade tensions, presenting a buy opportunity.
  • Broadcom's solid 1Q25 performance, with $1.60 per share in profits and $14.92 billion in sales, highlights its growth potential amid AI infrastructure spending.
  • Broadcom is a key beneficiary of AI spending, developing critical hardware for data centers, positioning it for long-term growth and margin expansion.
  • The recent tech stock selloff offers a compelling entry point into Broadcom, with the stock likely to rebound above $200 soon.

Broadcom headquarters in San Jose, California, United States

JHVEPhoto

AI stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have experienced considerable selling pressure in recent days as the selloff in the chip market accelerated.

The tech-focused NASDAQ 100 is down about 13% from all-time highs at the time of writing over

This article was written by

On the Pulse
14.01K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

