EDP: More Than 10% Deleveraging Should Be Easy In 2025

Summary

  • EDP is dialing back renewable investment, which eats away at future asset rotation gains that it has successfully scored for years on its market-based NAV discount.
  • Markets did not like the related changes in guidance though so the stock's been hit, despite addressing leverage by dialing back investments and higher European electricity prices.
  • We estimate coarsely as much as 15% deleveraging could be possible in 2025 with electricity prices also rising. Markets will like it, and it's of very low prices. A buy.
Ribatejo thermoelectric power station sign and industrial complex in portugal

joao malaquias/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

EDP (OTCPK:EDPFY) remains an attractive value proposition. While there is a new tariff period coming in Iberia, competitive electricity prices there means may be more penetration of electrification and therefore a greater electrification investment

