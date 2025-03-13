Travelzoo: An Exciting Outlook, But Some Red Flags Remain

Mar. 13, 2025 10:00 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO) StockAWAY, TZOO
The Alpha Sieve
4.3K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Travelzoo has shown impressive alpha generation, surging over 43% in the past year, trouncing other travel tech and micro-cap stocks, although the pace has dipped.
  • Revenue growth isn't currently taking place with the core advertising business declining, but a greater contribution of recurring membership fees should start leaving their presence felt shortly.
  • TZOO's cost base is rather well controlled, and it has also improved its performance on the cash generation front, which will help fund investments in the metaverse and share buybacks.
  • The stock's valuations based on earnings through FY26 EPS look very compelling.
  • However, TZOO is currently in the midst of strong bearish pressure, and it doesn't also help that the CEO resorted to insider selling this month.
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach scene, Barbados

Abstract Aerial Art

Sturdy Alpha Diminishes

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), an internet media company that caters to around 30 million travel enthusiasts across the globe, has proven to be a rewarding source of alpha for its shareholders over the past year (although the degree of alpha

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.3K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TZOO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TZOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TZOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News