Enterprise AI Will Go Nowhere Without Training
Summary
- One of the biggest questions currently facing the tech industry is how fast and how wide adoption of Generative AI-based applications and services is going to be in enterprises around the world.
- Part of the problem is that user interfaces for these new work tools need to be rethought to best integrate the capabilities of GenAI. In addition, the rapid developments around AI agents are going to create even more challenges when it comes to user experience.
- Regardless of what the ultimate user experience turns out to be for these GenAI-powered tools, the only way they will have a significant and long-lasting impact on individual employee productivity is if enterprises significantly increase their investments and focus on creating/acquiring training programs and then ensure that employees take them.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
