Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is down by mid-single digits following the release of FQ1 2025 earnings results. Yet again, the company surpassed EPS and revenue expectations, but the market seems not to care about the past
Adobe's AI: A Work In Progress Rather Than A Game Changer
Summary
- Despite Adobe Inc. management’s optimism, AI-related revenue accounted for just 2.2% of FQ1 earnings and is expected to reach only ~$250 million for FY 2025, or 1% annual contribution to revenue.
- I believe management failed to provide a clear timeline for when AI will become a material revenue driver. Therefore, I remain skeptical about the long-term impact on revenue growth.
- With potential inflationary pressures and business spending cuts, I anticipate a downward revision in guidance for FY 2025, which could happen in the next two quarters.
- Trading at 20x forward cash flows, I don't see ADBE stock as necessarily overvalued, but macro risks and AI uncertainty make it a tough buy at these levels.
- I rate Adobe as a strong sell, with a price target in the low $300s by year-end.
