Deliveroo plc (DROOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Will Shu

Good morning and welcome to our 2024 Results Presentation. I'm Will Shu, Founder and CEO, of Deliveroo; and I'm joined by Scilla, our CFO.

I wanted to start off by touching on the news from earlier this week. We made the decision to exit the Hong Kong market. I want to thank our former colleagues in Hong Kong for their commitment. This was a very hard decision, but one that is right for the business.

Overall, '24 was a really positive year for Deliveroo. We posted year-on-year GTV growth of 6% and adjusted EBITDA of £130 million, up 52% year-on-year. We also hit two very important milestones. We delivered a full year of statutory profit and positive free cash flow for the first time. From a financial perspective, we are a very different company than the one that went public four years ago. We're proud of that transition.

At Deliveroo, we focus relentlessly on the CVP and our verticals, and that's driving signs of positive consumer engagement. We are reconfirming our growth and profitability targets that we set out at the CME, albeit on a slightly longer timeline for profitability.

We're going to go into more detail in the presentation and why we're confident in achieving these targets, but first Scilla is going to cover the '24 financials.

Scilla Grimble

Thanks, Will and good morning, everyone. Just the point of housekeeping. as you know, we're in the process of