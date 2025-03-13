Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mercedes Carrasco - Senior Director, IR

John Butler - CEO

Nick Grund - Chief Commercial Officer

Erik Ostrowski - Chief Financial & Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allison Bratzel - Piper Sandler

Julian Harrison - BTIG

Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Akebia's Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mercedes Carrasco, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mercedes Carrasco

Thank you, and welcome to Akebia's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and business update conference call. Please note that a press release was issued earlier today, Thursday, March 13, detailing our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, and that release is available on the Investors section of our website. For your convenience, a replay of today's call will be available on our website after we conclude. Joining me for today's call, we have John Butler, Chief Executive Officer; Nick Grund, Chief Commercial Officer; and Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Business Officer.

I'd like to remind everyone that this call includes forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement on this call is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these statements. Additional information describing these risks is included in the financial results, press release that we issued on March 13, as well in the Risk Factors and Management Discussion and Analysis section of our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.