Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is one of the two largest US independent oil refiners. Investors should always recall that demand is not for oil qua oil but for hydrocarbon products like gasoline, jet, and diesel vital to transport and trade. The company’s
Valero Energy Flexes With Energy Policy Changes (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Valero Energy Corporation is a top US independent oil refiner, producing essential fuels like gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and ethanol, with significant barriers to entry for competitors.
- I am upranking Valero, a $39.4 billion company, to a buy due to its strong position in traditional and renewable fuel markets, a 3.6% dividend, and relatively low stock price.
- Although tariffs are a big unknown, Valero may benefit from lower crude prices and a much friendlier-to-all US national energy policy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPC, VLO, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.