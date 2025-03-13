Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCPK:SWRAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 5:45 AM ET

Cindy Cheung

[Call Starts Abruptly] Swire Pacific 2024 Annual Results Analyst Briefing. Joining us at the briefing today are, Mr. Guy Bradley, Chairman of Swire Pacific; Mr. Martin Murray, Finance Director of Swire Pacific, as well as Ms. Karen So, Managing Director of Swire Coca-Cola.

Before we take a detailed look at a detailed look at our annual results for the year, we’d like to show you a short video highlighting Swire Pacific’s key developments and achievements in the year. Enjoy the video.

[Video]

May we now invite Guy Martin and Karen to please take us through the details of the annual results of 2024.

Guy Bradley

Good evening, and thank you for joining us. In terms of strategic highlights, these are a good set of results and what I would characterize as a very challenging operating environment. We’ve continued in spite of that operating environment, we’ve continued to invest which demonstrates our confidence in the future. Swire Properties have committed 67% of their HK$100 billion investment plan. They’ve continued to invest in the Greater Bay Area. They've increased their stake in the INDIGO projects in Beijing. And we also in 2024, did the successful launch of our first residential projects in Shanghai.

On the beverage side, we invested in the Thai bottler, the big Thai bottler ThaiNamthip and increased our stake to just under 56% in that business in Southeast Asia. And Cathay Pacific continued to repay its government debt and more to the point committed a further HK$100