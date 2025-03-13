AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (SNCAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Denis Jasmin - Vice President, Investor Relations
Ian Edwards - Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Bell - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets
Yuri Lynk - Canaccord
Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets
Benoit Poirier - Desjardins
Maxim Sytchev - NBF
Michael Tupholme - TD Cowen
Frederic Bastien - Raymond James
Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank
Operator
Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to AtkinsRéalis’ Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Denis Jasmin
Thank you, Leah. Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. For those dialing in, we invite you to view the slide presentation that we have posted in the Investors' section of our website, which we will refer to during this call today. Today's call is also webcast.
With me today [Technical Difficulty]. I would like to draw your attention to Slide 2. Comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature, is subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today.
For further information on these assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR+. These documents are also available on our website.
Also during the call, we may refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations of these amounts to the corresponding IFRS financial measures are reflected in our earnings release and MD&A, which can be
- Read more current SNCAF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts