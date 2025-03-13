With fear and volatility roiling the markets amid renewed recession fears, now more than ever is an excellent moment for stock-picking. As valuations shuffle and the Q4 earnings season changes up fundamental stories, it’s a good time to re-assess our opinions on popular
Pinterest Is Now A Value Stock, And This Is The Right Time To Buy (Upgrade)
Summary
- Amid market volatility and recession fears, now is an excellent time for stock-picking, with Pinterest presenting a strong buying opportunity due to its recent dip.
- Pinterest's Q4 earnings showed impressive user growth, especially in North America, improved margins, and attractive valuation, leading me to a two-step upgrade to a buy rating.
- The platform's advertising suitability, unique concept, and efficiency mindset drive the bullish case, with significant ARPU growth and new monetization initiatives boosting performance.
- Despite potential risks, including fluctuating user trends and competition from Reddit, Pinterest's current valuation at ~15.7x ex-cash P/E and promising U.S. user trends make it a compelling buy.
