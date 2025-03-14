If You Could Only Buy 1 Dividend Stock, This Would Be It

Mar. 14, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 108 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(22min)

Summary

  • In this volatile market, readers shared their top stock picks, blending defensive plays, cyclicals, and tech opportunities. I added my insights to highlight the best risk/reward setups.
  • Defensive stocks remain popular, but valuations are stretched. Cyclicals, however, are on sale, offering compelling entry points for long-term investors.
  • The key takeaway? Balance is crucial. Mix defensive stability with cyclical upside, and stay patient for better tech bargains. Volatility creates opportunity - stay disciplined.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj

Introduction

“What are you buying?”

This question is the stock market equivalent of asking a watch collector what he's wearing, a car collector what his favorite car is, and a cook how he prefers to cook expensive steak.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.21K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP, CME, CNQ, CSL, HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KO--
The Coca-Cola Company
PM--
Philip Morris International Inc.
MCD--
McDonald's Corporation
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
CME--
CME Group Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News