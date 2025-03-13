D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Alan Baratz - Chief Executive Officer

John Markovich - Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Hunt - Investor Relations

Mayur - B. Riley Securities

Richard Shannon - Craig Hallum

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co.

Suji Desilva - Roth Capital

David Williams - Benchmark

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Good morning everyone and welcome to D-Wave’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call.

Today’s call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Hunt of Investor Relations.

With me today are Dr. Alan Baratz, Chief Executive Officer, and John Markovich, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the company’s most recent periodic SEC report.

During today’s call, management will provide certain information that will constitute non-GAAP financial and operational measures under SEC rules, such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and bookings. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures and certain additional information are also included in today’s earnings release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our company website at www.dwavequantum.com .

I’ll now hand over the call to Alan.

Thanks Kevin. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.

It’s a remarkable time to be leading one of the world’s preeminent quantum computing companies, and it is incredible how much has happened since we spoke to you last quarter. Big companies like Google, Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft all made quantum headlines recently, fueling debate among quantum industry skeptics, enthusiasts and undecideds as