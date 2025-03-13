I wrote about Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) earlier in January; since then, the company is marginally up by ~2% as compared to S&P500, which is down by ~7%. At that time, I highlighted that HDSN is going through and should continue to witness headwinds
Why Hudson Technologies Is A Buy Even After Bad Results
Summary
- HDSN faces headwinds from declining refrigerant prices, impacting topline and margins, but has liquidated much high-priced inventory, positioning it for better margins ahead.
- Despite weak Q4 2024 results, HDSN's stock showed resilience, indicating selling pressure might be exhausted; future topline remains uncertain, but margins could improve.
- Strong balance sheet with $70 million cash and no debt allows for potential share repurchases, enhancing shareholder returns during market recovery.
- Favorable long-term trends in reclaimed refrigerants due to AIM Act's Virgin HFC phase-down, combined with attractive valuation metrics, make HDSN a buy candidate.
