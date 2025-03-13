Why Hudson Technologies Is A Buy Even After Bad Results

Alpha Mantra
60 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • HDSN faces headwinds from declining refrigerant prices, impacting topline and margins, but has liquidated much high-priced inventory, positioning it for better margins ahead.
  • Despite weak Q4 2024 results, HDSN's stock showed resilience, indicating selling pressure might be exhausted; future topline remains uncertain, but margins could improve.
  • Strong balance sheet with $70 million cash and no debt allows for potential share repurchases, enhancing shareholder returns during market recovery.
  • Favorable long-term trends in reclaimed refrigerants due to AIM Act's Virgin HFC phase-down, combined with attractive valuation metrics, make HDSN a buy candidate.

Home inspection of central air unit by a maintenance worker

Imagesbybarbara/E+ via Getty Images

I wrote about Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) earlier in January; since then, the company is marginally up by ~2% as compared to S&P500, which is down by ~7%. At that time, I highlighted that HDSN is going through and should continue to witness headwinds

This article was written by

Alpha Mantra
60 Followers
I am a value focused investor, conducting fundamental research on sectors like but not limited to chemicals, homebuilders, building materials, industrials and metals & mining. I prefer to invest in stocks which are cheaply available and have a catalyst in the near future. My investment horizon ranges from a quarter to two years. I have over 3 years of active investing experience and served as buy side analyst at boutique research firm and family offices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HDSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HDSN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HDSN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News