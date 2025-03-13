In our 2025 outlook, we highlighted the opportunity we saw in overseas markets and our view that the market was only pricing in the downside risks of the evolving geopolitical landscape, while ignoring the potential positive developments. We have
Overseas Investment Opportunities: U.S. Policy Shifts Awaken The Sleeping Giants
Summary
- America First” policies may have sweeping global impacts, but they don’t necessarily mean US equities will lead - and they certainly don’t preclude investment opportunities overseas.
- The global equity market is in the early innings - the first at-bats - of a leadership rotation into overseas markets.
- Many US equities offer attractive upside, but the environment has become more nuanced.
- US policy shifts have catalyzed other leading global economies to adapt; we are seeing an increased focus on innovation and stimulative economic policies, both of which can help sustain relative outperformance in overseas equity markets.
