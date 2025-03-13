Annexon: Despite Major Catalysts, Stock Is Trading Almost At Cash
Summary
- Annexon’s lead candidate, ANX005, shows promise for treating Guillain-Barré Syndrome, achieving significant improvement in muscle strength and disability in phase 3 trials.
- Despite setbacks with ANX007 in Geographic Atrophy, the FDA approved a phase 3 trial focusing on vision preservation, with promising preliminary data.
- Financially, Annexon has a strong cash position, providing a runway of 5-8 quarters, but the stock trades almost at cash due to market skepticism.
- Risks include the ex-US trial locations for GBS and high short interest, but upcoming catalysts and a solid cash balance warrant close monitoring.
