We seem to be staring at a value trap. Specifically, small-cap stocks appear cheap relative to the broad equity market, considering a long period of underperformance that has been dragging since 2013. So far, in 2025, small caps have fared even worse than
Vanguard Small Cap ETF Stands To Lose In 2025
Summary
- Small-cap stocks are currently in correction territory and have underperformed the S&P 500.
- Small-cap stocks typically outperform during economic recoveries, but current economic indicators suggest potential softness and recession fears ahead.
- Despite attractive valuations relative to the S&P 500, small-cap stocks are not well-positioned to recover (for now) due to looming trade wars and economic pressures.
