An Update On URA: Uranium Demand Likely To Rise

Mar. 13, 2025 1:58 PM ETGlobal X Uranium ETF (URA)UXA:COM, URA
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Climate change initiatives, global militarization, and a widening supply-demand deficit suggest higher uranium prices, making URA a potential buy at current levels.
  • Uranium prices have stabilized, with spot prices declining but long-term prices holding steady, indicating potential future price increases.
  • Global X Uranium ETF's holdings in leading uranium producers, attractive dividend yield, and high liquidity offer value despite recent bearish trends and volatile uranium prices.
  • Accumulate URA on a scale-down basis, leaving room to add on further declines as rising defense spending and energy demand boost uranium's long-term prospects.
Uranium element on a metal periodic table with yellowish grey metamictic Uranium on dark background. 3D rendered icon and illustration.

Ole_CNX

I last wrote about the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) product on Seeking Alpha on August 1, 2024, when I concluded:

Climate change initiatives, worldwide militarization, the widening supply-demand deficit, and the long-term bullish trend are compelling reasons for higher uranium

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
29.84K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

