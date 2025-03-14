History Says Shut Up And Buy: 12 Hyper-Growth Blue Chips To Buy Right Now

Mar. 14, 2025 7:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , 5 Comments
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(23min)

Summary

  • Market corrections, like the recent dip, are normal and temporary, with historical data showing average declines of 13-14% since 1950.
  • Long-term investors should stay the course. Corrections often lead to robust recoveries, with historical returns averaging 25% in the year following volatility like the one we just experienced.
  • Asset allocation, not market timing, is key. A balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds has historically minimized risk and delivered consistent returns.
  • Current market conditions present buying opportunities, especially in undervalued hyper-growth blue-chip stocks, which offer 53% upside potential in the next 12 months.
  • Their 25% long-term total return consensus and historical returns may deliver strong returns from world-class blue-chip growth stocks that are 31% historically undervalued.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Happy business team of young multi-ethnic office employees celebrating victory and big profit.

dikushin

It's been a scary few weeks for investors.

Stocks are now in a correction, falling from their intraday highs on Tuesday, March 11.

Always And Forever A Market Of Stocks, Not A Stock Market

Individual stocks?

Also, 38% of the S&P 500

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my $2.6 million real money family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my $2.6 million real money portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
115.15K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, BAM, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
CGNX--
Cognex Corporation
DXCM--
DexCom, Inc.
NOW--
ServiceNow, Inc.
MAN--
ManpowerGroup Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News