Apple Stock: Why It's Now A Screaming Buy
Summary
- Apple Inc. is a "strong buy" due to its impressive financial performance, including 14% growth in services and consistent earnings surprises.
- Apple's new MacBook Air M4 and iPhone 16e are potential sales catalysts, offering significant hardware improvements and affordability.
- Despite challenges in China and potential trade war impacts, Apple's diversification in manufacturing and strong brand loyalty mitigate risks.
- AAPL's premium valuation is justified by its superior ecosystem, growth potential in services, and unmatched profitability compared to peers.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.