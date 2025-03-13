Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:MHCUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Kurt Keeney - President and Chief Executive Officer
Nathan Smith - Chief Investment Officer
Eddie Carlisle - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Mark Rothschild - Canaccord
Tom Callaghan - BMO Capital Markets
Brad Sturges - Raymond James
Kyle Stanley - Desjardins
Matt Kornack - National Bank
Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Flagship Communities REIT Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will hold a brief question-and-answer session for analyst and institutional investors. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.
Today's presentation are Kurt Keeney, Flagship's President and Chief Executive Officer Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer and Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer.
Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information, and this information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR. These documents are also available on Flagship's website at flagshipcommunities.com. Flagship has also prepared a corresponding PowerPoint presentation, which it encourages you to follow along with during this call.
And now I'll pass the call over to Kurt Keeney. Kurt?
Kurt Keeney
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. 2024 was a record year for Flagship. This year, the REIT achieved many significant milestones. In April, we completed the largest acquisition in our history with the addition of seven MHCs to our portfolio.
We strengthened our existing footprint in Tennessee by
- Read more current MHCUF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts