Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) dipped by double digits following the publication of its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings. The mortgage REIT ("mREIT") reported fourth-quarter revenue of $82.87 million, down 20% from its year-ago comp and a miss by $1.61 million
Arbor Realty: The Commons Dipped, I Still Own The Preferreds
Summary
- Arbor Realty's fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings showed a 20% revenue decline and a dip in GAAP net income.
- The mREIT's dividend yield stands at 14.06%, but a potential dividend cut looms due to lower distributable earnings and falling rents in key markets.
- ABR's heavy exposure to Texas and Florida multifamily properties poses challenges amid declining rents and high multifamily construction rates in these regions.
- The Series D Cumulative Preferreds offer an 8.9% yield on cost, presenting a potential investment opportunity amid market volatility.
