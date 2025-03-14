DPG: 7% Yield On Defensive Utilities

Summary

  • Utilities have risen nearly 20% over the past year, making them attractive for defensive, high-yield income through closed-end funds like DPG.
  • DPG invests mainly in dividend-paying equities of utilities and infrastructure providers, offering a 7.18% yield.
  • DPG's portfolio is heavily US-focused, with significant holdings in major utilities and midstream energy companies, showing strong price gains over the past year.
  • Despite risks like non-diversification and interest rate sensitivity, DPG's deep discount to NAV and strong performance make it a speculative Buy.
Utilities, usually seen as a stodgy, defensive sector, have landed on the top of the heap over the past year, rising nearly 20%:

If you're looking for some defensive, high-yield income, there are several closed-end funds, which can give you exposure to them.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks
40.13K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

