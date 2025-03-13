ATRenew: Bright Future, If Demand Stays High And Management Executes Well

Mar. 13, 2025 4:09 PM ETATRenew Inc. (RERE) StockRERE
Gytis Zizys
2.98K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • ATRenew Inc. reported mixed results, with an impressive 25.2% y/y sales growth but a slight miss on EPS; the GAAP operating margin turned positive at 1.1%.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with $350m in liquid assets, positioning it well for future growth and economic downturns.
  • Future growth is expected from government subsidies, partnerships with JD and Apple, and aggressive expansion plans including 800 new stores in 2025.
  • I remain cautious about RERE stock due to global economic uncertainties and negative sentiment towards Chinese companies, preferring to see consistent margin improvements before investing.

Woman buys a digital tablet at store

97/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) recently reported mixed Q4 results, so I wanted to take a look at the numbers in a bit more detail and give some comments on what may help the company

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
2.98K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RERE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RERE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RERE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News