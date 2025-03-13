Will Trump Crash The Economy?

Christopher Yates, CFA
2.48K Followers
(24min)

Summary

  • The U.S. economy remains resilient due to strong household and corporate balance sheets, fiscal support, lax immigration, and labor hoarding, despite high interest rates.
  • Robust consumption has helped avoid recession, even with recent employment and income growth weaknesses and a downturn in the manufacturing sector.
  • Lead indicators suggest continued economic robustness, particularly in the cyclical manufacturing sector, but the Fed faces challenges easing monetary policy due to inflation trends.
  • Given equity markets are priced to perfection, reallocating capital to alternative and non-U.S. assets appears prudent amid significant medium-term risks and uncertainties.
Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. Economy Remains Robust

With the recent rally in bonds, President Trump's tariff implementation, plunge in risk assets and the potential of a growth scare, the talk of recession is seemingly on the rise once again.

Although the economic

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA
2.48K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News