INDF- Outperforming INDA, But Indian Banks Are Not In The Best Shape

The Alpha Sieve
4.47K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • INDF is a relatively unknown Indian-themed ETF which offers niche exposure to 20 Indian financial services stocks.
  • Compared to the most popular Indian-themed ETF (INDA), INDF has some structural flaws, but it has a better total return, and risk-adjusted return track record than the latter.
  • INDF is attractively valued with a P/E ratio of less than 8x, 44% lower than its global financial counterparts, but we have some concerns over the fundamentals of Indian banks.
  • Conditions on the short-term and long-term standalone charts don't warrant a buy now.
Closeup of a hands of a man holding Indian rupee currency notes

Mayur Kakade/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

ETF oriented investors who are keen to exploit conditions in the world’s largest democracy have a plethora of options to choose from. One of the lesser-known ETF products which offers niche positioning to one of the more exciting Indian

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.47K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INDF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on INDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News