Sometimes a great investment thesis can be just a very simple idea. Such is the case with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and the thesis is clear. Future economies and warfare rely on semiconductor production. Those that host semiconductor production could have the ability
Nvidia Could Be Joining Intel After All
Summary
- Intel's investment thesis hinges on the strategic importance of semiconductor production for future economies and warfare, driving U.S. efforts to boost domestic production.
- Intel's struggles stem from past leadership decisions, with AMD and Nvidia eroding its market share and high fab costs necessitating external assistance.
- A potential joint venture with AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and TSMC could revitalize Intel, offering vertical integration benefits and increased market share.
- Investing in Intel is moderately risky; success hinges on the joint venture rumor and Intel's ability to address its consumer and server CPU market challenges.
