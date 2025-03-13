American Airlines' Stock Is Losing Altitude - Here's Why I'm Short

Deep Value Investing
5.37K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I believe American Airlines’ lowered Q1 guidance signals deeper demand issues, extending beyond leisure into corporate travel, making me skeptical of a quick rebound in 2025.
  • I anticipate that tariffs and government cost-cutting initiatives will hit business travel, a key profit driver for the airline.
  • I find AAL’s price action weak, with the next historical support nearly 25% below current levels.
  • I bought September 2025 $11 puts early on the March 11 session when IV was reasonable. Now, I wouldn’t enter a position at current IV levels considering the 5.5% selloff.
  • I caution that any shift in tariff policies could drive a reversal in price direction, making this a high-risk bet.

Grounded Boing planes in the aftermath of a deadly prior crashes of Boing 737 and 738 max planes

Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has emerged on radar after the company downgraded its Q1 2025 guidance prior to the CEO's participation in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

Analysts on Seeking Alpha seem to be

This article was written by

Deep Value Investing
5.37K Followers
Small deep value individual investor, with a modest private investment portfolio, split approx. 50%-50% between shares and call options. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector. The latter statement is not relevant in any way whatsoever to my investment style, but I thought to add it for self-indulgent purposes. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. How illiquid? Well, you can land a Jumbo on the spread and still have clearance for take-off. From time to time, I buy shares, mostly to not be categorized as a degen by my fellow investor friends, therefore the 50%-50% allocation. My timeframe tends to be between 3-24 months.I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. This is how I often screen through thousands of stocks, mainly in the US, although I may own shares in banana republics. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies that pass through my screening process, their leverage, and then compare their financial ratios with the sector, and industry median and average. I also do professional background checks of each insider who purchased shares after the recent sell-off. I use technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions. I mainly use multicolor lines for support and resistance levels on weekly charts. From time to time I draw trend lines, taken for granted, in multicolor patterns. Note: I tried to keep my introduction as real, and authentic as possible. I dislike empty suits, high-level BS, deep-level BS, unnecessary jargon, and self-indulgent, third-person written introductions with an air of superiority.Thanks for reading my introduction!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News