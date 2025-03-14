Bitcoin: The Last Opportunity Of 2025

Ryan Wilday
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Despite Trump's pro-Bitcoin stance, I predict a coming bear market for Bitcoin, with a potential final peak at $125K before a significant drop.
  • Bitcoin's recent 30% drop offers a potential buying opportunity, with key support levels between $69K and $83K.
  • My analysis of Bitcoin's price structure suggests a possible final wave up to $125K before a bear market.
  • A break below $69K would put my bullish outlook in question, signaling the bear market's possible early arrival; trade cautiously and watch support levels closely.

Digital wallets and crypto currency concept. Digital money and blockchain technology. Golden bitcoin icon on dark background. Minimalistic setup with copy space

da-kuk

I used my last article to warn you about a coming bear market in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). I took up my keyboard because the crypto market’s sentiment regarding the Trump presidency was reaching new levels of silliness. In

Join Crypto Waves!

Profit from our coverage of 20+ cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks ... based on our unique strategy for surfing volatility!

"Ryan's tactics have made the difference for me ... when to enter and when to update stops - invaluable."

"Been in your service for most part of 2 years...Really value your work :)"

"Gotta love this service, none better."

Click here for FREE TRIAL!

This article was written by

Ryan Wilday
7.18K Followers

Ryan Wilday has 20 years of experience trading stocks, futures, options, and forex. He has been trading crypto for over a decade, and has been a senior analyst covering cryptocurrencies at Elliott Wave Trader since 2017. He has seen many bull and bear cycles in crypto, and he works to identify major turns in the crypto market. He is also a regular speaker at the MoneyShow and other conferences.

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News