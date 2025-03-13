Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Thomas McClelland - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Bernstein - Chief Financial Officer

George Marema - Pareto Ventures

Michael Eisner - Private Investor

Robert Smith - Center of Performance Investing

Greetings, and welcome to the Frequency Electronics' Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Any statements made by the company during this conference call regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements inherently involve uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences are included in the company's press releases, and are further detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this conference call.

Thomas McClelland

Good afternoon, everyone. The third quarter of our fiscal year was another excellent financial quarter for the company. For both the quarter and the year-to-date, revenue, gross margin, and operating income have grown substantially. The results reflect continued solid growth in our core businesses, which show every indication of continuing with our backlog still at a historically high-level. In fact, this was the highest revenue quarter for FEI in 10 years.

The increase relative to recent quarters, which have also shown an uptrend as compared to recent years, is partially due to