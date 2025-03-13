Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:BCUCF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 13, 2025 1:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Brunello Cucinelli - Executive Chairman and Creative Director
Dario Pipitone - Chief Financial Officer
Riccardo Stefanelli - Chief Executive Officer
Luca Lisandroni - Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Andrea Randone - Intermonte
Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo
Melania Grippo - BNP Paribas
James Grzinic - Jefferies
Chris Huang - UBS
Natasha Bonnet - Morgan Stanley
Adrien Duverger - Goldman Sachs
Paola Carboni - Equita
Operator
Good evening, and welcome to the presentation of Full Year '2024 Results of the fashion house Brunello Cucinelli. The speakers will be Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director, Luca Lisandroni, CEO, Riccardo Stefanelli, CEO, Dario Pipitone, CFO, Moreno Ciarapica, Co CFO Senior and Pietro Arnaboldi, Investor Relations and Corporate Planning Director. [Operator Instructions].
Now I would like to give the floor to Brunello Cucinelli. Please, the floor is yours.
Brunello Cucinelli
Good evening and thank you. So, it is great now. The bells are ringing and it's always the right time of the day to hear the bells tolling away. So, it is always a personal pleasure to hear from you again and welcome analysts, investors and journalists. As you said, there is always so much to take away from these calls if one has the courage to listen.
This morning, we had a wonderful Board of Directors meeting where we first discussed the high-level 10-year plan from 2024, 2033, a high-level one, where we focused on high craftsmanship and tailoring and also the production because this is an important topic. And we ended our Board meeting by saying that we, see great opportunities in the offering for our brand for the coming three years and beyond. As always, we are all gathered here.
