Exxaro Resources Limited (EXXAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCPK:EXXAF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 13, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sonwabise Mzinyathi - Chief Investor Relations & Liaison Officer

Kgabi Masia - Chief Coal Operations Officer

Riaan Koppeschaar - CEO and Finance Director

Sakkie Swanepoel - Group Manager of Marketing & Logistics

Leon Groenewald - Managing director, Energy

Mervin Govender - General Manager Project Management

Conference Call Participants

Tim Clark - SBG Securities

Thobela Bixa - Nedbank CIB

Mpumelelo Mthembu - Absa Capital

Nkateko Mathonsi - Investec Bank

Brian Morgan - Morgan Stanley

Sonwabise Mzinyathi

Well, a very good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Exxaro 2024 Financial Year End Results. A warm welcome to those of you watching from our LinkedIn page. My name is Sonwabise Mzinyathi. I am the acting Chief Investor Relations and Liaison Officer for Exxaro, and I have the pleasure of facilitating the engagements for today.

